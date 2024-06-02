Advocacy group says B.C. seniors should have free shingles, RSV vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian advocates are calling on the British Columbian government to provide shingles and respiratory virus vaccines to seniors for free.

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), one of the largest advocacy groups in Canada for older community members, says it wants to see the B.C. government “honour seniors” by funding expert-recommended vaccination programs.

Starting Sunday, it is Seniors’ Week in the province, and the group says no time is better than now to help the more than 1 million seniors in B.C.

The province is home to seven municipalities that have the oldest average populations in the country, according to CARP.

Currently, B.C. seniors have to pay out of pocket for shingles and RSV vaccines.

CARP said more about 70 per cent of B.C. seniors have not been vaccinated for shingles.

Story continues below advertisement

In a recent Statistics Canada report, seniors said cost was a main factor in why seniors are not getting vaccinated against shingles.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The painful infection is brought on by the re-activation of the same virus that causes chicken pox.

“As we age, our immune system weakens. Shingles typically present as a rash, with painful blisters, described as aching, burning, stabbing or shock-like pain, across the chest, abdomen, or face,” a CARP spokesperson said. “Nearly all B.C. adults have had chickenpox and are therefore at risk for shingles.”

Ramona Kaptyn, a B.C. senior and part of CARP’s B.C. chapter, has had shingles twice. She spoke with Global News about her experience.

“The first time it was all over the back of my head, and it comes up in huge welts and blisters,” she said. “And it is so painful. You don’t know what to do with yourself. It’s just the most wicked thing you could imagine and it can be solved by a simple vaccine.”

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke on the issue on Friday.

“With respect to shingles, that’s something we’re absolutely looking at,” Dix said. “Most provinces have very partial programs and we’ll look at those. It’s an issue that we’re seriously looking at and looking to bring change.”

Story continues below advertisement