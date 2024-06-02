Bear warnings issued for parts of Banff National Park

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada has issued a pair of bear warnings for parts of Banff National Park after bears were spotted near a busy road and resort.

On Thursday, a warning was issued for Saskatchewan Crossing Resort and its surrounding area due to a black bear sighting.

Another warning was posted on Friday after black bears and grizzly bears were spotted along the eastern section of Bow Valley Parkway (Highway 1A) between the Legacy Trail east entrance and Johnston Canyon.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

This section of the parkway is currently under a seasonal travel restriction, preventing vehicles from driving on the road but allowing cyclists to bike during the day. These restrictions are in place between May 1 to June 25.

Restrictions will start again on Aug. 30 before ending on Sept. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Parks Canada has urged people to watch out for bears, encouraging them to make noise when hiking and cycling and to carry bear spray.

“If viewing wildlife always maintain a safe distance and do not approach or startle them,” the warning reads.

“Minimum distances are 100 metres for bears, wolves, cougars, and coyotes and 30 metres for deer, elk, sheep and moose.”

Parks Canada wants people to report any bear sightings immediately to the Visitor Centre, Johnston Canyon Campground kiosk or Banff Dispatch.