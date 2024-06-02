Menu

Environment

Orchard area at Kelowna’s Gellatly Nut Farm park closes for deer fawning season

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
The Orchard area of the Gellatly Nut Farm in West Kelowna has been temporarily closed. View image in full screen
The Orchard area of the Gellatly Nut Farm in West Kelowna has been temporarily closed.
Officials have closed the Orchard area of Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park in Kelowna to the public to allow space for does and their new fawns.

The partial closure is temporary, however, and the rest of the park remains open.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Signs have been posted on all entrances of the park noting a ‘Deer Alert’ along with information about what to do if you encounter a deer.

This is the season in B.C. where does are fawning, and many are having babies in urban areas. Conservation officers are reminding people to keep their dogs on leashes and to leave fawns alone.

 

