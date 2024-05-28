Menu

Canada

‘Leave them alone:’ BC Conservation officers issue warning after fawn-napping incidents

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 5:08 pm
2 min read
Conservation officers remind public to leave fawns alone
Conservation officers remind public to leave fawns alone
It's fawning season and once again, the B.C. conservation officer service is warning the public to leave fawns alone. Every year, conservation officers receive calls from well-intentioned people trying to rescue fawns they believe are orphaned. – May 30, 2022
They may be as cute as a famously orphaned Disney character but fawns are wildlife and when found sleeping peacefully, they should be left alone.

BC Conservation Officer Ken Owens sent out a message Tuesday morning, reminding the community that fawning season has returned.

“We’ve had several fawns reported in the city lately and two instances where people had taken unlawful possession of live fawns,” Owens said.

The BC Conservation Officer Service runs into this problem yearly, when people try to rescue fawns and other young ungulates mistakenly believed to be orphaned.

“Mother deer, moose, elk and other species may leave their young alone for long periods,” BC Conservation said.

“To avoid attracting predators, a mother may only return to nurse a few times a day. When she returns, she can be expected to defend her baby from real or perceived threats, including nearby humans and their pets.”

It’s typical for young ungulates to lie quietly in vegetation for hours at a time, especially in the first two weeks of their lives when they’re not strong enough to follow their mothers.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Fawns are as small as a cat when born, and their camouflage and lack of scent hide them from potential predators. Although these babies may look abandoned, they are not.

Okanagan resident captures video of deer protecting fawn from young bear
Okanagan resident captures video of deer protecting fawn from young bear
However, if humans remove them from their rest spots, they can end up being orphaned.

If you see a fawn that you think may be orphaned leave it alone, if the fawn is lying quietly and appears uninjured it is normal for a mother deer to leave her baby alone for long periods of time.

Remember that the mother deer will be wary of you and is likely watching you, so your presence in the area could discourage her from returning.

Leave The Area and keep pets away from the site and if you think the fawn is not being cared for by its mother, return the next day to check on it. If it is in the exact same spot and bleating, it may be orphaned.

Those who are concerned that a fawn is injured or orphaned should contact the Conservation Officer Service through the (RAPP) line 1-877-952-7277 as it will need prompt attention.

