Tiger-Cats make final roster cuts, release Bayless and Bennett

Receiver Omar Bayless and Canadian defensive end Mason Bennett highlight a long list of roster cuts announced Saturday by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Canadian Football League teams had until 10 p.m. Eastern Time to submit their last round of training camp transactions.

Hamilton cut 29 players from its roster and placed 10 more on the practice roster.

Bayless made 17 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season in 2023 in which he played in seven games. Bennett recorded five tackles and one sack in 14 games last year.

The Tiger-Cats will open the regular season in Calgary on June 7.

Released:

Defensive line: Mason Bennett, Dyton Blackett, Anthony Federico, Mitchell Townsend, Darrius Moragne, Adam Plant, Derrick Tangelo, Cedric Wilcots.

Defensive back: Jonathan Giustini, Shakur Brown, Arguon Bush, David Vereen

Linebacker: Aaron Hansford, Marvin Pierre

Offensive line: John Kourtis, Jakub Szott, Kendrick Sartor

Quarterback: Kevin Thomson

Receiver: Omar Bayless, Chris Coleman, Dev Holmes, Jacob Patten, Marcus Rogers, TJ Vasher

Tight end: Michael Ezeike, Camren McDonald

Running back: Matthew Peterson, Calvin Tyler Jr

Punter: Bailey Flint

Added to practice roster:

LB Ryan Baker, DB Patrick Burke Jr., WR Tyler Ternowski, WR Keylon Geiger, OL Brandon Kemp, DL Trevon Mason, DB Mark Milton, WR Dezmon Patmon, DL Kelle Sanders, P Kaare Vedvik.