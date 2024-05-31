5 teens face weapons charges following skirmish in Cambridge park

Send this page to someone via email

Five teens are facing weapons charges following a fight in a a park in Cambridge on Thursday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers were dispatched to Riverside Park at around 7 p.m. for a weapons call.

When police arrived, five people took off but officers gave chase on foot, and soon captured the suspects.

They soon discovered that a fight had broken out in the park which soon saw a couple of people sprayed with bear spray, according to police. The victims required medical attention afterwards.

Police say they also seized an imitation gun during the arrests as well.

Four 16-year-olds from Kitchener and a 15-year-old from Cambridge were arrested and have all been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

In addition, one of the 16-year-olds was also charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with undertaking while another was also charged with carry a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and breach of probation

The 15-year-old was also charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.