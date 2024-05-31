B.C. man pleads guilty in death, dismemberment of wife

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.A Langley, B.C., man accused of killing and dismembering his wife has now changed his plea.
Obnes Regis previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and interfering with human remains in the August 2021 death of Naomi Onotera, a Surrey teacher-librarian.
However, in a stunning change of plea on Friday morning, Regis’ lawyer advised the court that his client is now prepared to enter guilty pleas on both counts.
Onotera’s cause of death remains unknown, as Regis cut her body into “finger-sized” pieces and disposed of it, according to an admission of undisputed facts entered at trial.
In pre-trial evidence obtained by Global News, Regis was recorded telling Langley RCMP he hit Onotera during an argument about when to put their two-year-old daughter to bed in August 2021.
“When I hit her, she fell down,” he told police in a videotaped interview. “A big loss, big loss, it’s hard. A big loss.”
-More to come
