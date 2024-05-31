Man charged after 2 random attacks at Calgary malls

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a 37-year-old man after what officers say were two separate, random attacks at local malls.

Both of the attacks happened on Thursday morning.

Police said the first one happened around 9:20 a.m. in the food court area on the fourth floor of TD Square in downtown Calgary. Officers said a person was taken to a nearby medical facility with minor injuries after they were assaulted. The suspect ran away, according to police.

As police were getting a description of the suspect, officers were called to another attack, this one at Chinook Centre.

Police said at about 11:40 a.m., several people at the mall called 911 after witnessing a stabbing near the north entrance. A number of Good Samaritans and mall security provided first aid to the victim until EMS arrived. Police said he was taken to hospital in serious condition. On Friday, the Calgary Police Service said the victim remained in hospital but was in stable condition.

The victim fled the scene but was soon located at the Chinook CTrain Station, where he was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the Chinook Centre attack.

Investigators believe both attacks were random.

“We would like to thank the Good Samaritans who came forward to help the victims,” Staff Sgt. Paul Ralstin said in a news release Friday. “Our officers were quick to locate the suspect after the stabbing and we remain committed to ensuring our public spaces remain free from violent and dangerous behaviour.

“We are working with our partners in the social and justice systems to find ways to hold people accountable for behaviour that puts our community at real, and perceived, risk.”

Lyle Kaszas, 37, of Calgary, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.