Crime

Cyclist robbed, stabbed on Portage Avenue, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
A sharp-eyed bus passenger alerted police to a stabbing on Portage Avenue Thursday night.

Police said the caller, who was on a bus at the time, told police they saw a man being stabbed by another man, who then fled the scene on a bike. A passerby also alerted officers to the incident.

The victim was found in the 500 block of Portage with serious injuries, and after police gave him emergency medical care, including a chest seal, he was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

He was later upgraded to stable condition, and told police he had been robbed of his bike and stabbed by an unknown man.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police launch probe after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit'
Police launch probe after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

