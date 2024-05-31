Cyclist robbed, stabbed on Portage Avenue, Winnipeg police say

A sharp-eyed bus passenger alerted police to a stabbing on Portage Avenue Thursday night.

Police said the caller, who was on a bus at the time, told police they saw a man being stabbed by another man, who then fled the scene on a bike. A passerby also alerted officers to the incident.

The victim was found in the 500 block of Portage with serious injuries, and after police gave him emergency medical care, including a chest seal, he was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He was later upgraded to stable condition, and told police he had been robbed of his bike and stabbed by an unknown man.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement