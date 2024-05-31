3 injured as 5 motorcycles, pickup truck collide in Minden Hills, Ont.

Three people were injured in a collision involving a pickup truck and five motorcycles in Minden Hills, Ont., last weekend.
On Friday, Haliburton Highlands OPP released a brief update involving the collision along County Road 503 around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
OPP say while travelling eastbound, a pickup truck passed five motorcycles. However, the vehicle struck the lead motorcycle, causing a collision involving all six vehicles.
Police say three motorcyclists suffered serious injuries. One of them was airlifted from the scene to a Toronto hospital. The other two were first taken to hospital in Haliburton and later airlifted by Ornge air to the Toronto trauma centre.
“All three were reported to be in stable condition later that day,” OPP said.
County Road 503 was closed between Hobbits Lane and Bacon Road in Furnace Falls as OPP investigated.
Police on Friday said the investigation is ongoing.
