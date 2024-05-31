Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

3 injured as 5 motorcycles, pickup truck collide in Minden Hills, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 10:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP advise motorcyclists to follow rules of road'
Peterborough County OPP advise motorcyclists to follow rules of road
Peterborough County OPP say they've been busy in the last few weeks investigating motorcycle collisions, including a fatal on the long weekend. They are reminding motorists to slow down and share the road. Tricia Mason has the story.
Three people were injured in a collision involving a pickup truck and five motorcycles in Minden Hills, Ont., last weekend.

On Friday, Haliburton Highlands OPP released a brief update involving the collision along County Road 503 around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

OPP say while travelling eastbound, a pickup truck passed five motorcycles. However, the vehicle struck the lead motorcycle, causing a collision involving all six vehicles.

Police say three motorcyclists suffered serious injuries. One of them was airlifted from the scene to a Toronto hospital. The other two were first taken to hospital in Haliburton and later airlifted by Ornge air to the Toronto trauma centre.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“All three were reported to be in stable condition later that day,” OPP said.

County Road 503 was closed between Hobbits Lane and Bacon Road in Furnace Falls as OPP investigated.

Police on Friday said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

