3 injured as 5 motorcycles, pickup truck collide in Minden Hills, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were injured in a collision involving a pickup truck and five motorcycles in Minden Hills, Ont., last weekend.

On Friday, Haliburton Highlands OPP released a brief update involving the collision along County Road 503 around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

OPP say while travelling eastbound, a pickup truck passed five motorcycles. However, the vehicle struck the lead motorcycle, causing a collision involving all six vehicles.

COLLISION : County Road 503 is closed in both directions between Hobbits Ln and Bacon Rd in Furnace Falls #HHOPP following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^hk pic.twitter.com/s9PK316arF — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) May 26, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Police say three motorcyclists suffered serious injuries. One of them was airlifted from the scene to a Toronto hospital. The other two were first taken to hospital in Haliburton and later airlifted by Ornge air to the Toronto trauma centre.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“All three were reported to be in stable condition later that day,” OPP said.

County Road 503 was closed between Hobbits Lane and Bacon Road in Furnace Falls as OPP investigated.

Police on Friday said the investigation is ongoing.