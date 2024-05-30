Luxurious penthouse living comes to Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A nearly 4,400-square-foot luxurious penthouse perched on the 36th floor, high above Kelowna, is for sale.

The penthouse is in the south tower of the One Water Street building in downtown Kelowna and listed at $10 million.

“It’s the top of the world here,” said Jane Hoffman of Jane Hoffman Realty. “It’s just so impressive.”

The penthouse features 360-degree views from its 2,800-square-foot wrap-around deck.

“You see the whole city, you see the whole valley,” Hoffman said.

The opulent, sky-high unit boasts unique features, including two separate wings, floor-to-ceiling windows, two massive walk-in closets, a pair of large temperature-controlled wine cabinets, and two hot tubs, one with a mountain view and the other with a lake view.

“It’s special because it is the entire top floor of the building, ” Hoffman said. “It’s overwhelming actually that it is so beautiful.”

Story continues below advertisement

The penthouse sets a new record in Kelowna: Not only is it the highest penthouse in the city to date, but the priciest ever listed.

“Kelowna is ready for this,” Hoffman said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Realtor Richard Deacon echoed the sentiment.

“You’re going to see an increased need for this kind of residence,” Deacon told Global News.

“The city is evolving. The downtown core is evolving.”

6:24 Canada’s housing market summer outlook

The Engel & Volkers realtor currently has a penthouse listing in the nearby Waterscapes building.

The high-end, 1,500-square-foot unit is listed at $4 million.

“The detail of finish, the location, the views … are very similar to somebody that might have, let’s say, a residence or is used to being at a Ritz Carlton,” Deacon said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kelowna realtor added that the luxury penthouse market is in demand, especially by people moving to the region.

“If you think about people moving here from Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver, even bigger cities around the world, there’s always been a choice in those cities of very high end luxury condos or luxury penthouses,” Deacon said.

“That hasn’t been the case in Kelowna.”

At least not until now.

More high rises are on the way, including two towers currently under construction as part of the Water Street by the Park development at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street.

Once complete, one of the towers, at 42 storeys high, will be the tallest building in Kelowna.

The towers will feature six penthouses each, adding to the city’s penthouse pool.

3:18 Investments: Real Estate vs. Stock Market