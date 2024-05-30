Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Luxurious penthouse living comes to Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 7:53 pm
2 min read
The penthouse at One Water Street in Kelowna is the highest listed penthouse to date at $9.9 million. View image in full screen
The penthouse at One Water Street in Kelowna is the highest listed penthouse to date at $9.9 million. Ethan Delichte, Prime Light Media
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A nearly 4,400-square-foot luxurious penthouse perched on the 36th floor, high above Kelowna, is for sale.

The penthouse is in the south tower of the One Water Street building in downtown Kelowna and listed at $10 million.

“It’s the top of the world here,” said Jane Hoffman of Jane Hoffman Realty.  “It’s just so impressive.”

The penthouse features 360-degree views from its 2,800-square-foot wrap-around deck.

“You see the whole city, you see the whole valley,” Hoffman said.

The opulent, sky-high unit boasts unique features, including two separate wings, floor-to-ceiling windows, two massive walk-in closets, a pair of large temperature-controlled wine cabinets, and two hot tubs, one with a mountain view and the other with a lake view.

“It’s special because it is the entire top floor of the building, ” Hoffman said.  “It’s overwhelming actually that it is so beautiful.”

Story continues below advertisement

The penthouse sets a new record in Kelowna: Not only is it the highest penthouse in the city to date, but the priciest ever listed.

“Kelowna is ready for this,” Hoffman said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Realtor Richard Deacon echoed the sentiment.

“You’re going to see an increased need for this kind of residence,” Deacon told Global News.

“The city is evolving. The downtown core is evolving.”

Click to play video: 'Canada’s housing market summer outlook'
Canada’s housing market summer outlook

The Engel & Volkers realtor currently has a penthouse listing in the nearby Waterscapes building.

The high-end, 1,500-square-foot unit is listed at $4 million.

“The detail of finish, the location, the views … are very similar to somebody that might have, let’s say, a residence or is used to being at a Ritz Carlton,” Deacon said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Kelowna realtor added that the luxury penthouse market is in demand, especially by people moving to the region.

“If you think about people moving here from Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver, even bigger cities around the world, there’s always been a choice in those cities of very high end luxury condos or luxury penthouses,” Deacon said.

“That hasn’t been the case in Kelowna.”

At least not until now.

More high rises are on the way, including two towers currently under construction as part of the Water Street by the Park development at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street.

Once complete, one of the towers, at 42 storeys high, will be the tallest building in Kelowna.

The towers will feature six penthouses each, adding to the city’s penthouse pool.

Click to play video: 'Investments: Real Estate vs. Stock Market'
Investments: Real Estate vs. Stock Market

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices