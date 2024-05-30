Menu

Crime

Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man. teenager shot, RCMP looking for answers

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 5:18 pm
1 min read
A teenager is recovering in hospital after being shot in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man. View image in full screen
A teenager is recovering in hospital after being shot in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A teenager is recovering in hospital after being shot in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP said officers received several reports about gunshots in a home in the North End neighbourhood of the community, but no specific address was given.

When Mounties found the home, a 13-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. A firearm was found on scene outside the home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The young victim was taken to the Nursing Station and then to hospital in Winnipeg where he remains in stable condition, authorities said. Nobody else in the home at the time was hurt.

RCMP said they do not believe the teen was the target.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to make a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

