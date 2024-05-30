Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man. teenager shot, RCMP looking for answers

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager is recovering in hospital after being shot in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP said officers received several reports about gunshots in a home in the North End neighbourhood of the community, but no specific address was given.

When Mounties found the home, a 13-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. A firearm was found on scene outside the home.

The young victim was taken to the Nursing Station and then to hospital in Winnipeg where he remains in stable condition, authorities said. Nobody else in the home at the time was hurt.

RCMP said they do not believe the teen was the target.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to make a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

