Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One person seriously injured in Chinook Mall stabbing

By Cam Green Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 5:29 pm
1 min read
Calgary Police Service side of vehicle logo View image in full screen
Police responded to a call Thursday morning about a stabbing near one of the entrances to the mall. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was seriously injured after a stabbing at Chinook Mall on Thursday morning.

Calgary police were called at around 11:40 a.m. for the incident that happened near one of entrances to the mall.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

EMS said the adult patient was transported hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Trending Now

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was quickly apprehended at the Chinook LRT station.

The investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices