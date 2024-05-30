One person seriously injured in Chinook Mall stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was seriously injured after a stabbing at Chinook Mall on Thursday morning.

Calgary police were called at around 11:40 a.m. for the incident that happened near one of entrances to the mall.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

EMS said the adult patient was transported hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was quickly apprehended at the Chinook LRT station.

The investigation is ongoing.