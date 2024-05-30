One person seriously injured in Chinook Mall stabbing

One person was seriously injured after a stabbing at Chinook Mall on Thursday morning.
Calgary police were called at around 11:40 a.m. for the incident that happened near one of entrances to the mall.
EMS said the adult patient was transported hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police said the suspect fled the scene but was quickly apprehended at the Chinook LRT station.
The investigation is ongoing.
