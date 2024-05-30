Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder, 2nd suspect still wanted in Toronto shooting: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 5:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigating homicide near Vaughan Rd.'
Toronto police investigating homicide near Vaughan Rd.
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police investigating homicide near Vaughan Road – May 7, 2024
A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto earlier this month and officers are still searching for a second suspect, police say.

Police said they responded around 1:09 a.m. on May 7 to the area of Winona Drive and Vaughan Road for a shooting.

Two victims were located: a man and a woman.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the man — identified as 31-year-old Toronto resident Trevor Dalton John — was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Trevor John, 31, was shot and killed earlier this month. View image in full screen
Trevor John, 31, was shot and killed earlier this month. Handout / Toronto Police

John died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said suspects fled in a vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Toronto resident Kemyan Franklyn, 20, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police said they’re still looking for 28-year-old Toronto resident Adrian Vincent Walker who is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto resident Adrian Vincent Walker, 28, is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder. View image in full screen
Toronto resident Adrian Vincent Walker, 28, is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

