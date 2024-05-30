Man charged with murder, 2nd suspect still wanted in Toronto shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto earlier this month and officers are still searching for a second suspect, police say.

Police said they responded around 1:09 a.m. on May 7 to the area of Winona Drive and Vaughan Road for a shooting.

Two victims were located: a man and a woman.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the man — identified as 31-year-old Toronto resident Trevor Dalton John — was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

View image in full screen Trevor John, 31, was shot and killed earlier this month. Handout / Toronto Police

John died in hospital.

Police said suspects fled in a vehicle.

Toronto resident Kemyan Franklyn, 20, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police said they’re still looking for 28-year-old Toronto resident Adrian Vincent Walker who is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.