Vancouver greenlights plan to boost pedestrian safety infrastructure

Vancouver city council has given the green light to free up more funding for pedestrian safety measures.

The unanimously supported motion will see staff return in June with an operational plan to reallocate capital funds for safety measures prioritizing schools, community centres and parks.

The plan, proposed by ABC councillors Lisa Dominato and Lenny Zhou, calls for a specific target for increased pedestrian-controlled traffic signals to be added to the 2023-2026 capital plan.

The current capital plan includes $13.4 million for the installation of 16 traffic signals and more than 100 other safety improvements.

Staff have also been directed to come up with a target for doubling or tripling the number of leading pedestrian interval (LPI) crossings, and to look at restricting right turns on red lights. LPI crossings are intersections where pedestrians get a head start entering their crosswalk before traffic lights turn green, to reduce the chance they’re struck by turning cars.

The funding would also go to boosting the number and prioritization of “zebra markings,” rapid flashing beacons, curb bulges and other infrastructure changes aimed at making pedestrians more visible and slowing drivers down.

Vancouver subscribes to the Vision Zero philosophy with an official goal of reducing traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries to zero.