Baby dead, 2 adults injured after ATV rollover crash in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A baby has died, with two adults suffering serious injuries following an ATV crash in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg Co. on Monday evening.

In a release from Nova Scotia RCMP, police say first responders arrived at the scene of a side-by-side crash in the community of Forties, which is about two hours from Halifax.

Police believe a Polaris Rzr was travelling on a logging road before the vehicle rolled and landed on its roof.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“One of four occupants, an infant from Forties, suffered life-threatening injuries,” police said in its statement.

“She was transported to hospital by EHS where she later succumbed to her injuries.”

Two other passengers suffered serious injuries, a 27-year-old female driver and a 52-year-old male, and were transported to hospital following the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

The fourth individual, a child from Forties, was also taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

Forties Road has since reopened after being closed for several hours and investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.

More to come.