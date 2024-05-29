Baby dead, 2 adults injured after ATV rollover crash in Nova Scotia

A baby has died, with two adults suffering serious injuries following an ATV crash in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg Co. on Monday evening.
In a release from Nova Scotia RCMP, police say first responders arrived at the scene of a side-by-side crash in the community of Forties, which is about two hours from Halifax.
Police believe a Polaris Rzr was travelling on a logging road before the vehicle rolled and landed on its roof.
“One of four occupants, an infant from Forties, suffered life-threatening injuries,” police said in its statement.
“She was transported to hospital by EHS where she later succumbed to her injuries.”
Two other passengers suffered serious injuries, a 27-year-old female driver and a 52-year-old male, and were transported to hospital following the crash.
The fourth individual, a child from Forties, was also taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries.
Forties Road has since reopened after being closed for several hours and investigation into the crash is ongoing.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.
More to come.
- Quebec City or Edmonton? Who’s moving where for affordable housing
- P.E.I. kiteboarder ‘lucky to be alive’ after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
- Why restrictive lease clauses could be hampering grocery competition in Canada
- More Ontario school boards join social media lawsuit against Meta, Snapchat, TikTok
Comments