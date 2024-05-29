Susan Hay marks 35 years at Global News: ‘Having the best time of my life’

Send this page to someone via email

Susan Hay never thought she’d end up as one of Canada’s most prominent local TV personalities.

But after 35 years with Global News, the distinguished journalist from North Bay, Ont., says she’s happy she chose the career she did.

“I never wanted to be in this sort of field. I was always a very creative child. … I always wanted to work with children,” Hay told The Morning Show, hosted by Jeff McArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie, on Wednesday.

“It’s a very long story that I’m going to make very short: I got onto this path and 35 years later, here I am and having the best time of my life.”

Making A Difference stories ‘are changing lives’

Hay began her career at MCTV in Sudbury as a weather anchor and host/producer, and soon moved to CBC Toronto as a weather anchor and on-location entertainment reporter.

In May 1989, Hay joined Global Television where she anchored daily regional and national forecasts.

Over the years, she’s done countless stories and interviewed several high-profile people, including celebrities Martin Short, Elton John and Goldie Hawn.

Nowadays, Hay is the anchor/producer and creator of Making A Difference, a popular evening news segment profiling inspirational people and organizations throughout the Greater Toronto Area who are positively impacting others.

21:32 Special edition of Making a Difference with Susan Hay

The idea for that segment came about 23 years ago, Hay said.

“I just wanted to get out of the studio. I was doing weather for many years and loved it, and was travelling on the road doing weather segments, but I wanted to get out and tell stories and be with the people,” Hay said.

“These stories are changing lives. They’ve changed mine; they’ve shaped mine, but we’re giving people a platform to say what’s meaningful out there.”

1:26 Nipissing University awards Global’s Susan Hay an honourary degree

In 2022, Hay received an honourary doctorate from Nipissing University for her work with the school, in her profession and in society, and was appointed to the Order of Ontario — the province’s most prestigious honour for individuals who have shown outstanding qualities of individual excellence and achievement both at home and overseas.

Her career aside, Hay continues to dedicate her free time to working with many charitable organizations and is the spokesperson for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, The Darling Home for Kids and World Vision Canada.

‘There is only one Susan Hay’

Reflecting on 35 years at Global News, Hay’s experience and professionalism has benefited many who have worked at the station, said Ward Smith, senior vice president of Global News.

“Susan Hay is not only an exceptional broadcaster, ambassador for countless charities, but a dear member of our Global family. There are few people, who work so hard, with such passion and professionalism,” Smith said.

“Her greatest gift is ensuring the people she interviews are given the opportunity to tell their tale, encapsulating the vibrancy of their mission, the pursuit of their dreams and their contribution to the greater community. There is only one Susan Hay, and we are so grateful to have her.”

3:37 Global News’ Susan Hay receives Order of Ontario

Those comments were echoed by Mackay Taggart, regional director of Eastern stations at Global News.

“Throughout her three and a half decades at Global News, Susan has become a pillar in our community, and a foundational member of our own newsroom. She has mentored countless young journalists, and helped define a style of storytelling that shines light on the good that exists in people,” Taggart said.

“I don’t think there is a single colleague at Global News who hasn’t benefited from Susan’s support and friendship. It’s hard to name a local news personality in Canada who is more respected, and beloved, than Susan Hay. People feel they know Susan, because they do. What you see on TV is who Susan is in really life. You can’t say that about everyone in our industry.”