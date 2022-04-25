Global News’ Susan Hay receives Order of Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Global News journalist Susan Hay, who has worked for the broadcaster for more than 30 years, has officially been appointed to the Order of Ontario.

The honour was bestowed upon Hay during a ceremony at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Tuesday.

“It’s surreal to be honest — I’m feeling incredibly grateful and humbled by today’s appointment,” Hay said.

During her three decades at Global News, Hay has hosted a variety of shows and covered weather, news and special events.

Currently, she is the producer of Making a Difference, a popular segment that profiles inspirational people throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

“Susan, you’ve made a difference in our newsroom, you’ve made a difference in this province,” Mackay Taggart, Global News’ Ontario regional director, said. “You’ve made a difference in my life.”

Hay began her career at MCTV in Sudbury. She moved to CBC and then joined Global News in 1989.

Toronto Mayor John Tory was among those sharing their congratulations on Monday.

“The media has an important role to play in holding us all to account, but also in sharing the stories of those who are vulnerable, those who need a voice, those who need to feel more connected to their own communities,” Tory said.

In her free time, Hay works with many charitable organizations and is the spokesperson for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Hay has won many awards throughout her career, including the Gemini Humanitarian Award in 2009 which is presented to a person for their exceptional contributions and commitments to community and public service outside of the television industry.

“So awesome and so deserving, but I get to live with you every day, so I see when you go to work the gleam in your eye, the passion, the compassion and the endless energy you have to help other people,” Randy Marshall, Hay’s partner, said.

“The province of Ontario is lucky to have you.”