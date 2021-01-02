Global News’ Susan Hay appointed to Order of Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Susan Hay, a Global News journalist for more than 30 years, has been appointed to the Order of Ontario.

The province announced on Friday that Hay is among 47 new appointments for Ontarians “whose exceptional achievements have left a lasting legacy in the province, in Canada, and beyond.”

“I’m deeply touched, honoured and humbled by this appointment,” Hay said.

“We’ve come though such a difficult year, yet the stories I told were full of promise and hope from ordinary people doing extraordinary things. I may have a platform as a broadcast journalist to inspire others, yet I’m the one who feels fortunate to meet such incredible human beings who are making a difference every day in our communities.”

During her three decades at Global News, Hay has hosted a variety of shows and covered weather, news, and special events.

Currently, she is the producer of Making a Difference, a popular segment that profiles inspirational people throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Hay began her career at MCTV in Sudbury, moved to CBC, and then joined Global News in 1989.

In her free time, she works with many charitable organizations and is the spokesperson for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, Reach for the Rainbow, and the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario.

She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including the Gemini Humanitarian Award in 2009 which is presented to a person for their exceptional contributions and commitments to community and public service outside of the television industry.

“I can’t imagine a person better suited to receive this honour than Susan Hay,” said Mackay Taggart, Global News’ Ontario regional director.

“For more than three decades, Susan has been an immense part of the Global News brand, and more importantly, the fabric of Ontario. The stories she tells reflect the best that our province has to offer and reminds us that how we treat each other defines the communities we live in.”