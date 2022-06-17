Menu

Canada

Global News’ Susan Hay given honourary doctorate from Nipissing University

By Staff Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Nipissing University awards Global’s Susan Hay an honourary degree' Nipissing University awards Global’s Susan Hay an honourary degree
WATCH ABOVE: Global’s Susan Hay was awarded an honourary degree Thursday from Nipissing University. Hay joined the class of 2022, with the school choosing her for the honour due to her contributions to Nipissing University, her profession and society at large.

Global News’ Susan Hay, who has worked for the broadcaster for more than 30 years, was given an honourary doctorate from Nipissing University in her hometown of North Bay, Ont.

Hay received the honourary doctorate on Thursday alongside the class of 2022 for her work with the university, in her profession and in society.

An honourary doctorate is a high-level academic recognition granted by a university to a person without completion of the normal requirements for that degree but is given based on the person’s lifetime career and achievements.

Hay is the anchor/producer and creator of Making A Difference, a popular evening news segment profiling inspirational people and organizations throughout the Greater Toronto Area who are positively impacting others.

“Our Global News audiences, and Ontarians at large, have long benefitted from the investments Susan makes in our community,” said Mackay Taggart, Global’s Regional Director of News for Ontario.

“It’s so great to see her hard work and accomplishments recognized by a prestigious institution like Nipissing University,” Taggart continued. “It may take a couple weeks before we’re truly used to referring to Susan as ‘Dr. Hay’ in the newsroom!”

Read more: Global News’ Susan Hay receives Order of Ontario

Most recently in April, Hay was appointed to Order of Ontario which is he province’s most prestigious honour for individuals who have shown outstanding qualities of individual excellence and achievement both at home and overseas.

Hay has won numerous accolades including the Gemini Humanitarian Award for her remarkable contributions and commitments to community and public service outside the Canadian television industry, the Rotary Youth Impact Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her contributions to youth and young adults, and the Distinguished Diamond Award for her role in assisting charitable causes for the betterment of the community.

Hay continues to dedicate her free time to working with many charitable organizations and is spokesperson for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, The Darling Home for Kids and World Vision Canada.

