Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Deadline almost here to receive voter card for Tuxedo byelection, officials say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 11:58 am
1 min read
An Elections Manitoba 'vote here' sign. View image in full screen
An Elections Manitoba 'vote here' sign. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If you’re planning on voting in next month’s Tuxedo byelection, you have until Thursday to update or register your information.

Eligible residents who want to receive a voter card — or those who have out-of-date information on their voter cards — can visit the Elections Manitoba website or contact the Tuxedo returning office to make the change.

If you’re an eligible Tuxedo voter but haven’t registered before the June 18 byelection, don’t worry: your ballot will still be counted. Voters can still register at the polls on election day, but officials are encouraging residents to do it all ahead of time to speed up the process.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s Tuxedo byelection expected to be ‘competitive’: researcher'
Winnipeg’s Tuxedo byelection expected to be ‘competitive’: researcher

Elections Manitoba has also announced a slate of options for advance voting, to be held between June 8 and 15.

Story continues below advertisement

The byelection will fill the seat in the Manitoba legislature previously held by former premier Heather Stefanson, who announced she was leaving politics last month after almost 25 years representing the Tuxedo riding.

Trending Now

In the running to represent the longtime Progressive Conservative stronghold are NDP candidate Carla Compton, Green Party of Manitoba Leader Janine Gibson, Jamie Pfau of the Manitoba Liberals and PC candidate Lawrence Pinsky.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba parties line up candidates for June 18 byelection in former premier’s seat'
Manitoba parties line up candidates for June 18 byelection in former premier’s seat
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices