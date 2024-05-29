Deadline almost here to receive voter card for Tuxedo byelection, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re planning on voting in next month’s Tuxedo byelection, you have until Thursday to update or register your information.

Eligible residents who want to receive a voter card — or those who have out-of-date information on their voter cards — can visit the Elections Manitoba website or contact the Tuxedo returning office to make the change.

If you’re an eligible Tuxedo voter but haven’t registered before the June 18 byelection, don’t worry: your ballot will still be counted. Voters can still register at the polls on election day, but officials are encouraging residents to do it all ahead of time to speed up the process.

Elections Manitoba has also announced a slate of options for advance voting, to be held between June 8 and 15.

The byelection will fill the seat in the Manitoba legislature previously held by former premier Heather Stefanson, who announced she was leaving politics last month after almost 25 years representing the Tuxedo riding.

Voting matters. You can vote in the Tuxedo byelection if:

✅You’re a Canadian citizen

✅18 or older on election day

✅Have lived in Manitoba for at least 6 months before election day

In the running to represent the longtime Progressive Conservative stronghold are NDP candidate Carla Compton, Green Party of Manitoba Leader Janine Gibson, Jamie Pfau of the Manitoba Liberals and PC candidate Lawrence Pinsky.