Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaving politics

Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson is resigning her legislature seat and leaving political life.

Stefanson was first elected as a legislature member in 2000, becoming leader of the Progressive Conservatives and Manitoba’s first female premier in 2021.

After the Tories lost last year’s provincial election, Stefanson said she would quit as party leader and did so three months ago.

The Tories are planning to select a new leader next year.

With Stefanson resigning her seat, a byelection must be held in the Tuxedo constituency in Winnipeg.

The seat is historically a Tory stronghold, but the governing NDP finished a close second there in the last election.