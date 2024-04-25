Menu

Politics

Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaving politics

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Progressive Conservative leader Heather Stefanson announces her resignation as party leader during a speech at the PC election night party in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The former premier is resigning her legislature seat and leaving political life. View image in full screen
Manitoba Progressive Conservative leader Heather Stefanson announces her resignation as party leader during a speech at the PC election night party in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The former premier is resigning her legislature seat and leaving political life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson is resigning her legislature seat and leaving political life.

Stefanson was first elected as a legislature member in 2000, becoming leader of the Progressive Conservatives and Manitoba’s first female premier in 2021.

After the Tories lost last year’s provincial election, Stefanson said she would quit as party leader and did so three months ago.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Tories are planning to select a new leader next year.

With Stefanson resigning her seat, a byelection must be held in the Tuxedo constituency in Winnipeg.

The seat is historically a Tory stronghold, but the governing NDP finished a close second there in the last election.

Heather Stefanson steps down from PC leadership, experts explain next steps
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

