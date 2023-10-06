Stefanson to lead Manitoba Opposition until successor chosen: Tories

Heather Stefanson is sticking around — for now — as leader of the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives until a replacement can be chosen.

The party said Friday that Stefanson, whose government was defeated in this week’s provincial election, will remain at the Tory helm while a future leadership contest is being set up.

Stefanson, who won re-election as MLA in a close race for her longtime Tuxedo riding, announced her intention to step down as PC leader after it became clear Tuesday night that an NDP majority was in the cards.

“I believe in this party,” Stefanson said in a statement Friday.

“To form government again in 2027, we need to ensure stability as we transition to a new leader, so that they can have a fresh start for the important work of the Official Opposition, and ultimately lead us to victory.”

Story continues below advertisement

Stefanson said the party wants to hold a leadership race to the highest possible standards, and that includes taking as much time as needed for the right candidates to put their names forward. A leadership race is expected within the next 12-18 months, which means Stefanson could serve as Opposition leader for a year or more.

“Heather’s commitment to this party is commendable, and her steady hand will ensure that our party holds the NDP’s feet to the fire until we can codify our leadership review in the next AGM, and run a successful leadership race,” said the party’s president, Brent Pooles.

“I’m glad that Heather will continue bringing her experience to the table.”

Stefanson, who replaced former premier Brian Pallister after his resignation 2021, was the first woman to serve in Manitoba’s highest office. She was replaced by the equally groundbreaking Wab Kinew of the Manitoba NDP, the first First Nations leader of the province.

1:29 Manitoba Election: NDP aims to succeed where PCs failed, MLA says

In the wake of Tuesday’s election, however, some ousted Manitoba Tories have expressed their frustration with the tone of Stefanson’s re-election campaign, including former cabinet minister Rochelle Squires, who called the party’s hard-right pivot an “identity crisis.”

Story continues below advertisement

One local politician who won’t be seeking the PC leadership is Shelly Glover, the former member of Parliament and Winnipeg police officer who challenged Stefanson to head up the party in 2021.

Glover told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg she had never intended to get back into politics, and that her previous leadership run was motivated by fighting what she saw as corruption within the party, and wanting to challenge the idea of a “coronation” for Stefanson.

Glover also said she cancelled her party membership due to the negative focus of this year’s election campaign.

View image in full screen Manitoba’s newly elected Progressive Conservative leader and the province’s new premier, Heather Stefanson, right, greets opponent Shelly Glover at a victory party after defeating her in a leadership race in Winnipeg on Oct. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW

“I’m sorry to say it, but it was abhorrent,” she said of the campaign, particularly the emphasis on Kinew’s past, including incidents from decades ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had nothing to do with the party over the last couple of years, so I have no clue who made these decisions or why the decisions were made.

“What I do know is how I felt, when at first they started to attack (Kinew)’s history of change and of success. As a police officer, we encourage those who are failing and troubled always to find the resources to get on the right path, and we celebrate that.”