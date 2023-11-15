Menu

Politics

Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaves door open to exit in the near future

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2023 5:44 pm
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected. Stefanson announces her resignation as party leader during a speech at the PC election night party in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump. View image in full screen
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.

Shortly after the Tories lost the provincial election last month, Stefanson said she would resign as leader but did not specify a date.

The party issued a press release soon after the election that said Stefanson would stay on until a successor is chosen, 12 to 18 months later.

Stefanson says she is committed to staying on while the party’s leadership rules and procedures are worked out.

Story continues below advertisement

She says she could possibly leave after the party’s next annual general meeting, which could come early in the new year.

Party officials are scheduled to discuss leadership rules in December, and then present them to party members at the meeting.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

