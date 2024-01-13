Menu

Politics

Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson to resign Monday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2024 6:09 pm
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader and former premier Heather Stefanson has announced she will resign as party head on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. View image in full screen
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader and former premier Heather Stefanson has announced she will resign as party head on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim.
Manitoba Progressive Conservative leader and former premier Heather Stefanson has announced she will resign as party head on Monday.

Stefanson had already indicated her plan to resign after losing the Oct. 3 provincial election, but she set a departure date today as Tory delegates met to set down rules for the next leadership race.

Stefanson became premier in 2021 after former premier Brian Pallister resigned.

She says she was proud to be the province’s first female premier and knows she will not be the last.

Manitoba Tory caucus backs Stefanson’s decision to stay on as leader: chair

Stefanson says she will be keeping her legislature seat for the time being, and hinted she may open the seat if the party’s next leader comes from outside caucus.

Tory delegates are debating a number of proposed changes to their leadership election rules, including moving away from the current one-member-one-vote system.

The Tories are looking to avoid a repeat of their last leadership race in 2021, when many people did not receive ballots in time to vote by mail.

Leadership contender Shelly Glover lost the race to Stefanson by a narrow margin and challenged the results in court, but a judge ruled Glover failed to show there were any irregularities that would have affected the outcome.

The party’s executive is recommending a formula that would cap the influence of constituencies with large membership numbers, but some party members are against the idea.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

