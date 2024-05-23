Elections Manitoba announces voting details for Tuxedo byelection

The byelection for the seat in the Manitoba Legislature previously held by former premier Heather Stefanson is only weeks away, and Elections Manitoba wants voters to know their options.

The vote for the Tuxedo riding will be held June 18, but area residents have a number of ways they can cast their ballots.

Advance voting begins June 8 and runs through June 15, Elections Manitoba said, at the Tuxedo Local Election Office (3525 Roblin Boulevard or the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church (2255 Grant Avenue). Advance ballots can be cast between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., or noon and 6 p.m. on the Sunday that falls within that week.

Tuxedo residents who will be away from the riding on election day and during the advance voting period can apply for an absentee ballot online or at the returning office before June 15 at 8 p.m.

Residents who are disabled and unable to go to the polls in person can apply for homebound voting by 8 p.m. on June 17.

Elections Manitoba said it also provides services including language and sign language interpreters, braille ballots and large-print lists of candidates, and more.

As of Thursday, three provincial parties have nominated candidates for the race. The governing Manitoba NDP nominated Carla Compton Tuesday, while the Manitoba Liberal Party has announced Jamie Pfau as its candidate for Tuxedo. The Green Party of Manitoba announced Thursday that its leader, Janine Gibson, is also vying for the seat.

There has been no word about who the Progressive Conservatives will nominate to potentially replace Stefanson in Tuxedo, although the party said Monday that three people are in the running — including a former MLA — and an announcement should be expected soon.

