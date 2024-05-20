Premier Wab Kinew announces Tuxedo byelection

Send this page to someone via email

A provincial byelection has been called for the constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg.

The seat was previously held by former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson, who resigned from politics earlier this month.

Current Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday that a new election will be held on Tuesday, June 18.

More details on polling times, locations, and and advanced polls are expected in the coming days.

There are currently 34 New Democrats, 21 Progressive Conservatives, one independent Liberal, and one vacant seat in the Manitoba legislature.