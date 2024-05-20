Manitoba NDP announce candidate for Tuxedo byelection

See more sharing options

Manitoba’s New Democrat Party has nominated Carla Compton as its candidate for the upcoming Tuxedo byelection.

The Tuxedo seat was previously held by former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson, who resigned from politics earlier this month.

Compton has been a registered nurse for 18 years, and is currently a hemodialysis nurse at St. Boniface Hospital. She also runs a small consulting business.

The byelection is slated for June 18, 2024.

The provincial Progressive Conservatives are set to announce their candidate in the coming weeks.

