Canada

Unruly passenger on B.C. flight forces plane to turn back

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Travel Tips: Disruptive airline passengers'
Travel Tips: Disruptive airline passengers
Travel Consultant Claire Newell discusses the potential consequences for airplane passengers who are unruly and disruptive. – Jun 15, 2023
A WestJet flight was turned back on Monday in B.C. because of an unruly passenger who allegedly consumed an illegal substance before boarding.

Terrace RCMP say the incident happened at noon, shortly after the plane soared into the North Coast skies.

Police were contacted, and officers were dispatched to Terrace Regional Airport, where the plane returned not long after takeoff.

Click to play video: 'Unruly passenger leads to Air Canada flight diverting to Winnipeg: RCMP'
Unruly passenger leads to Air Canada flight diverting to Winnipeg: RCMP

“Officers were advised that the passenger had been disruptive, failing to remain in his seat during take-off, showing signs of paranoia and attempting to open the exits,” said the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“The man admitted to having consumed an illegal substance prior to departure.”

According to police, other passengers restrained the man until the plane touched down.

“Once police entered the plane, the man was arrested for causing a disturbance and taken into custody,” said the RCMP.

“Officers believed him to be experiencing a mental health crisis and apprehended him under the Mental Health Act and transported him to a local hospital for assessment.”

Click to play video: 'Unruly passenger duct-taped to seat after allegedly assaulting flight attendants'
Unruly passenger duct-taped to seat after allegedly assaulting flight attendants

RCMP added that no one was hurt during the incident.

Global News has reached out to WestJet for comment.

