Unruly passenger on B.C. flight forces plane to turn back

A WestJet flight was turned back on Monday in B.C. because of an unruly passenger who allegedly consumed an illegal substance before boarding.

Terrace RCMP say the incident happened at noon, shortly after the plane soared into the North Coast skies.

Police were contacted, and officers were dispatched to Terrace Regional Airport, where the plane returned not long after takeoff.

“Officers were advised that the passenger had been disruptive, failing to remain in his seat during take-off, showing signs of paranoia and attempting to open the exits,” said the RCMP.

“The man admitted to having consumed an illegal substance prior to departure.”

According to police, other passengers restrained the man until the plane touched down.

“Once police entered the plane, the man was arrested for causing a disturbance and taken into custody,” said the RCMP.

“Officers believed him to be experiencing a mental health crisis and apprehended him under the Mental Health Act and transported him to a local hospital for assessment.”

RCMP added that no one was hurt during the incident.

Global News has reached out to WestJet for comment.