Crime

Winnipeg cops seize machete in arrest of suspect connected with VLT robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 12:19 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after he returned to the scene of a crime, police say.

Police said they were initially called to the game room of a Berry Street hotel on the evening of May 16, where they learned a man, 59, was playing a VLT when a suspect next to him pulled out a machete and stole $130 before fleeing.

On Sunday evening, police said they were called by the same hotel when staff recognized the suspect from the previous incident. He again fled the scene before officers arrived, but was tracked down an hour later on Ellice Avenue and arrested without incident.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said they seized a concealed machete at the time of the arrest.

The man now faces charges of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, weapon possession, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Click to play video: 'Teenage machete attack at Polo Park ‘alarming’, Winnipeg police say'
Teenage machete attack at Polo Park ‘alarming’, Winnipeg police say
