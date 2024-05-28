Winnipeg cops seize machete in arrest of suspect connected with VLT robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after he returned to the scene of a crime, police say.

Police said they were initially called to the game room of a Berry Street hotel on the evening of May 16, where they learned a man, 59, was playing a VLT when a suspect next to him pulled out a machete and stole $130 before fleeing.

On Sunday evening, police said they were called by the same hotel when staff recognized the suspect from the previous incident. He again fled the scene before officers arrived, but was tracked down an hour later on Ellice Avenue and arrested without incident.

Police said they seized a concealed machete at the time of the arrest.

The man now faces charges of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, weapon possession, and failing to comply with a probation order.

