Serious motorcycle collisions prompt warning from Edmonton police heading into summer

As the weather warms up and summer approaches, Edmonton police are warning motorcycle riders to take it easy as they head back onto the roads.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers recently responded to two serious collisions involving motorcycles in the city.

The first one happened around 5:15 p.m. on April 20. Police said a 23-year-old man was riding a 2005 Yamaha YZ FR motorcycle in the area of 82nd Street just north of Anthony Henday Drive. The motorcyclist left the road and rolled into a ditch. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other serious collision happened around 7:45 p.m. on April 23. Police said a group of motorcyclists was heading north on Gateway Boulevard near 19th Avenue, speeding while weaving in and out and traffic. A 21-year-old man riding a 2012 Suzuki GSX600 was thrown from his bike after rear-ending a large pickup truck. Police said the man “slid to a stop down the road.” He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Tuesday these collisions should serve as a reminder for motorcyclists.

“Most of us haven’t ridden a motorcycle for several months due to the winter, so it’s important to take it easy and reintegrate slowly onto surrounding roadways,” said Sgt. Kerry Bates of the EPS traffic safety unit.

“Riders should also be mindful of seasonal road conditions. Some of our roads may still have gravel on them, which tends to accumulate on our streets throughout the winter months. This can create instability for motorcycles.”

Between 2019 and 2023, police said there were 635 collision involving motorcycles reported in Edmonton. Of those, 381 resulted in injury and 11 ended in death.

Police offer the following tips to motorcyclists:

Obey the speed limit and other traffic laws.

Maintain adequate space between yourself and vehicles around you. The shorter the distance between vehicles, the less reaction time a motorcyclist has if something unexpected occurs.

Be a defensive driver: always assume other drivers can’t see you.

Wear an approved helmet and protective gear.

Ensure your motorcycle is properly maintained.

Take an approved motorcycle training course to build or improve your skills.

Police are also asking other drivers to be on the lookout for motorcycles and share the road.

