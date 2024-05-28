Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U of T seeks court injunction to clear encampment as protesters stay put

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2024 6:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U of T seeking injunction to clear encampment'
U of T seeking injunction to clear encampment
WATCH: The University of Toronto is taking new action to try to clear the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus. It comes after deadlines were passed for demonstrators to leave and little progress in negotiations between protest organizers and the university. Sean O'Shea reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of Toronto is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus earlier this month.

The university has filed a notice of motion in court aimed at bringing about an end to the demonstration while saying the encampment was causing irreparable harm to the institution.

Among the relief sought, the university is asking for an order authorizing police to “arrest and remove persons, objects and structures” who violate the terms of a court order.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It is also seeking to prevent protesters from blocking access to university property or setting up fences, tents or other structures on campus.

The protesters have said they are prepared to fight back with their own legal team and refused to leave the site, ignoring a Monday morning deadline set in a trespass notice issued last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Similar encampments on university campuses have cropped up across Canada in recent months, with several schools considering or taking legal action against the protesters.

Click to play video: 'U of T seeks legal action against protest encampment'
U of T seeks legal action against protest encampment
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices