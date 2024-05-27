RCMP searching for missing North Vancouver security guard

See more sharing options

RCMP in North Vancouver are asking for help to find a man missing since Saturday.

Parwinder Singh, a 20-year-old security guard, was last seen at his workplace near Fullerton Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with “Securisquad Security” written on the front, back and shoulders and black pants.

Parwinder Singh was last seen wearing a jacket similar to this. North Vancouver RCMP

He is described as South Asian and five-feet seven-inches tall with a medium build and short black hair.

Mounties said family and friends are worried about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604–985-1311.