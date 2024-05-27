Menu

Crime

RCMP searching for missing North Vancouver security guard

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 9:52 pm
1 min read
Have you seen Parwinder Singh? Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP.
Have you seen Parwinder Singh? Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP. North Vancouver RCMP
RCMP in North Vancouver are asking for help to find a man missing since Saturday.

Parwinder Singh, a 20-year-old security guard, was last seen at his workplace near Fullerton Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with “Securisquad Security” written on the front, back and shoulders and black pants.

Parwinder Singh was last seen wearing a jacket similar to this.
Parwinder Singh was last seen wearing a jacket similar to this. North Vancouver RCMP

He is described as South Asian and five-feet seven-inches tall with a medium build and short black hair.

Mounties said family and friends are worried about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604–985-1311.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
