Police seize sawed-off shotgun, arrest 4 people during traffic stop in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say four people were arrested and several weapons were seized in Cambridge on Sunday night after patrol officers pulled a vehicle over.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Roseview Avenue and Malcolm Street around 8 p.m.. They learned the 42-year-old woman behind the wheel and two of the men, aged 43 and 42, were wanted on outstanding warrants.

There was also a fourth man in the vehicle as well.

Police say the officers then searched the vehicle when they seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, several knives and cash.

The trio were arrested on the strength of the warrants according to police, who say the other passenger, a 33-year-old man from Cambridge was also arrested.

The latter man is facing 10 charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, tampering with a serial number, disobeying a court order and several other weapons-related charges.