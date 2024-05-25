Stabbing in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital, police arrest 2 suspects

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering in a Toronto hospital and two men have been arrested following a stabbing early Saturday in Peterborough, Ont.,

Around 2:40 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to the area of Lake and George Streets after receiving a call from paramedics about a man who had been stabbed.

A 52-year-old man was first taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later transferred to a Toronto hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers learned the man had been assaulted by two suspects while attempting to take his e-bike.

The service’s canine unit was deployed to search the area. Shortly after, police received a second all about two men brandishing a knife in the area of George and Sherbrooke streets. Police say the suspects matched the description given to officers

They were located on Charlotte Street and taken into custody. Officers searched the men and seized two knifes.

Two men from Peterborough, ages 18 and 22, were arrested and each charged with aggravated assault, robbery and wounding and uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm.

They were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in weekend and statutory holiday (WASH) court in Peterborough later Saturday.