Northumberland OPP investigate break-ins at businesses in Bewdley area

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating multiple break-ins at businesses in the village of Bewdley, Ont., in Hamilton Township this week.

Police say the first incident was reported on Monday at a County Road 28 business. OPP determined that around 6 a.m., a suspect with a crowbar broke into the business.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The male suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and grey sweatpants. A red passenger vehicle is also connected with the incident.

A day later, police say a number of businesses in and around the village were broken into. OPP say a crowbar was also used during the break-ins, which occurred between 12:50 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A two-door passenger vehicle was seen at the incidents.

On Friday, police released a surveillance image of a suspect and associated vehicles in the break-ins. The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP Cobourg detachment at 905-272-5421 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.