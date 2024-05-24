Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Northumberland OPP investigate break-ins at businesses in Bewdley area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Northumberland OPP are investigating a string of breaks-ins at businesses in Bewdley, Ont. On May 24, they released surveillance images of a suspect and associated vehicles. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are investigating a string of breaks-ins at businesses in Bewdley, Ont. On May 24, they released surveillance images of a suspect and associated vehicles. Northumberland OPP photos
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Northumberland OPP are investigating multiple break-ins at businesses in the village of Bewdley, Ont., in Hamilton Township this week.

Police say the first incident was reported on Monday at a County Road 28 business. OPP determined that around 6 a.m., a suspect with a crowbar broke into the business.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The male suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and grey sweatpants. A red passenger vehicle is also connected with the incident.

A day later, police say a number of businesses in and around the village were broken into. OPP say a crowbar was also used during the break-ins, which occurred between 12:50 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A two-door passenger vehicle was seen at the incidents.

Trending Now

On Friday, police released a surveillance image of a suspect and associated vehicles in the break-ins. The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP Cobourg detachment at 905-272-5421 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices