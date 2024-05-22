Menu

Crime

Winnipeg trial to hear about letters admitted serial killer sent to inmate

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2024 8:30 am
1 min read
Jeremy Skibicki is shown in this undated handout photo, taken by police while in custody, provided by the Court of King's Bench. Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder for the 2022 killings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman. View image in full screen
Jeremy Skibicki is shown in this undated handout photo, taken by police while in custody, provided by the Court of King's Bench. Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder for the 2022 killings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of King's Bench
Crown prosecutors are set to wrap up their evidence Wednesday in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four Indigenous women.

Court is expected to hear about letters Jeremy Skibicki sent to an inmate about the charges he’s facing.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2022 slayings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

His lawyers say he killed the women but argue he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the vulnerable victims at homeless shelters.

Skibicki’s lawyers have said an expert will later testify to Skibicki’s mental state at the time of the killings.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg trial hears admitted serial killer searched web for serial killer definition'
Winnipeg trial hears admitted serial killer searched web for serial killer definition
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

