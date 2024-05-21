Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Winnipeg trial hears admitted serial killer searched web for serial killer definition

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2024 1:22 pm
Supporters and family members round dance as they gather at a rally to search a landfill for three missing women at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Supporters and family members round dance as they gather at a rally to search a landfill for three missing women at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The trial of a man who has admitted to killing four women has heard he searched the internet to look up the definition of a serial killer.

A Winnipeg police analyst says other online searches found on Jeremy Skibicki’s laptop were about DNA and destroying fingerprints.

Riley Johansson testified that he traced months of online searches on Skibicki’s computer.

Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women in 2022.

He has admitted to the killings but his lawyers say he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the women at homeless shelters.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

