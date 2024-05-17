Menu

Crime

Court to hear from former acquaintances of admitted Winnipeg serial killer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2024 9:00 am
1 min read
The Court of King's Bench of Manitoba building in downtown. Two former acquaintances of an admitted serial killer are expected to testify Friday in the murder trial of Jeremy Skibicki.
The Court of King's Bench of Manitoba building in downtown. Two former acquaintances of an admitted serial killer are expected to testify Friday in the murder trial of Jeremy Skibicki. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump.
Two former acquaintances of an admitted serial killer are expected to testify Friday in the murder trial of Jeremy Skibicki.

One of those is set to provide details about the behaviour of the man charged with killing four Indigenous women.

Skibicki is facing four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings in 2022.

Ex-wife of Winnipeg serial killer recounts volatile marriage, sexual assaults

His lawyers have said he carried out the killings but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the women at homeless shelters.

Skibicki’s ex-wife has testified that he was violent and controlling during their marriage.

Neighbour saw admitted serial killer getting rid of garbage, Winnipeg court hears
