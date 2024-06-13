SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton air traffic control playfully tries to ‘divert’ Florida Panthers’ flight

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 7:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton air traffic control playfully threatens to divert Florida Panthers’ flight'
Edmonton air traffic control playfully threatens to divert Florida Panthers’ flight
WATCH: As the Delta Airlines Flight carrying the Florida Panthers team descended into the Edmonton International Airport, the flight's air traffic controller decided to have a little fun with the pilots.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Air traffic controllers at the Edmonton International Airport had a bit of good-humoured fun as the Florida Panthers’ flight from Fort Lauderdale came in for a landing Wednesday night.

A tropical disturbance that brought rare flash flooding to much of southern Florida delayed the Panthers’ trip to the Stanley Cup finals against the Edmonton Oilers.

Opting to spend an extra night in their own beds and skate at their Fort Lauderdale practice facility before flying to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4, the Panthers’ flight was delayed by storms in south Florida.

Their flight, scheduled to take off at 1 p.m. EDT, did not get off the ground until nearly 4:30 p.m., putting them on track to land at Edmonton International Airport after 8 p.m. MDT.

“We didn’t like the idea of getting them up (Tuesday) early enough to get in at a reasonable time in Edmonton,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We did not see a value in it.”

Story continues below advertisement

As Delta Airlines Flight 8948 descended to Edmonton International Airport on Wednesday night, an air traffic controller decided to have a little fun with the pilots.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I’ve got about a two-hour hold for you, or whatever it would take for you to be low enough afield that you’ll have to divert from Edmonton,” the controller said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I've got about a two-hour hold for you, or whatever it would take for you to be low enough afield that you'll have to divert from Edmonton," the controller said.

“And mention it to your passengers. Maybe they’ll figure it out.”

A short time later, he says: “Delta 8948, against my better judgment, when ready, descend.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers back at home for Game 3 of Stanley Cup final'
Edmonton Oilers back at home for Game 3 of Stanley Cup final

After another five minutes, a second pilot, whose plane was coming in for a landing, asked air traffic control if they had the hockey scores.

In his response, the air traffic controller said the game was set for Thursday and that the Panthers were getting ready to land.

Story continues below advertisement

“Maybe you could divert them,” the pilot said.

“I threatened them with a hold so they would have to divert, but I didn’t see them there,” air traffic control replied.

Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup final takes place Thursday night. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED. The Faceoff Show begins at 4 p.m., but the game starts at 6 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers hoping to bring the Stanley Cup home after 3 decades'
Edmonton Oilers hoping to bring the Stanley Cup home after 3 decades

— With files from The Associated Press

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices