Crime

Trial of Winnipeg serial killer expected to hear more testimony from police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2024 9:01 am
1 min read
Jeremy Skibicki is shown in this undated handout photo, taken by police while in custody, provided by the Court of King's Bench. Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder for the 2022 killings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman. View image in full screen
Jeremy Skibicki is shown in this undated handout photo, taken by police while in custody, provided by the Court of King's Bench. Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder for the 2022 killings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of King's Bench
The Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is expected to hear testimony Monday from a police officer who examined video surveillance.

Court has heard police collected video evidence showing someone placing several bags in various garbage bins in Skibicki’s neighbourhood shortly before the remains of one of his victims was found.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the 2022 slayings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified women Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Trial of admitted serial killer hears about search of Winnipeg landfill for remains

His lawyers have said he killed the women, but they argue he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated, with Skibicki a self-proclaimed white supremacist who preyed on the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.

Court has heard DNA from three of the victims, as well as some of their clothing and jewelry, was found in Skibicki’s home.

The trial is scheduled to continue until June 6.

‘As though they were garbage’: Trial hears serial killer targeted Indigenous women
