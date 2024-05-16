Menu

Crime

Winnipeg trial to hear from former partner of admitted serial killer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2024 8:22 am
1 min read
Families and supporters of four women slain in 2022 enter the Manitoba Law Courts for the trial of Jeremy Skibicki in Winnipeg on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The ex-wife of the admitted serial killer is expected to testify Thursday. View image in full screen
Families and supporters of four women slain in 2022 enter the Manitoba Law Courts for the trial of Jeremy Skibicki in Winnipeg on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The ex-wife of the admitted serial killer is expected to testify Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The ex-wife of an admitted serial killer is expected to testify Thursday in a Winnipeg courtroom.

The woman obtained a protection order against Jeremy Skibicki in 2019, after he allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted her.

Skibicki is on trial facing four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of four Indigenous women.

Trial of Winnipeg serial killer hears testimony from DNA expert

His lawyers have said he carried out the killings in 2022 but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the women at homeless shelters.

A shelter worker has testified Skibicki once said he went there to find a victim.

Skibicki is accused of killing Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Neighbour saw admitted serial killer getting rid of garbage, Winnipeg court hears
