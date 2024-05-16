Winnipeg trial to hear from former partner of admitted serial killer

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The ex-wife of an admitted serial killer is expected to testify Thursday in a Winnipeg courtroom.

The woman obtained a protection order against Jeremy Skibicki in 2019, after he allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted her.

Skibicki is on trial facing four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of four Indigenous women.

1:07 Trial of Winnipeg serial killer hears testimony from DNA expert

His lawyers have said he carried out the killings in 2022 but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the women at homeless shelters.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A shelter worker has testified Skibicki once said he went there to find a victim.

Skibicki is accused of killing Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.