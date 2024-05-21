Menu

Canada

Winnipeg to hand out awards to 150 deserving community members

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Winnipeggers who have made contributions to their communities could receive a Winnipeg 150 medal from city council later this year. View image in full screen
Winnipeggers who have made contributions to their communities could receive a Winnipeg 150 medal from city council later this year. Katherine Dornian / Global News
Want to recognize a fellow Winnipegger who has made a contribution to your neighbourhood or the city as a whole?

As part of the celebrations for Winnipeg’s 150th anniversary, the city is launching a nomination process for a series of medals to be awarded by the mayor and council to deserving residents.

The Winnipeg 150 medals — 150 of them, naturally — will be handed out later this year. Recipients will also receive a certificate from the mayor and will have a tree planted in their honour in a city park.

“As we celebrate 150 years as a city, we want to recognize the people who have dedicated their time and efforts to making Winnipeg a better place,” Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham said Tuesday.

“I encourage Winnipeggers to nominate friends, neighbours, and colleagues who exemplify the spirit of our vibrant and diverse city and who have had a significant impact on their neighbourhoods and our city as a whole.”

You can nominate a deserving person online by July 15. The only Winnipeggers who are ineligible are those who have received community service of volunteerism awards from the city in the past, or if they work for the city.

Click to play video: 'City of Winnipeg marks 150 years since first council meeting'
City of Winnipeg marks 150 years since first council meeting
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

