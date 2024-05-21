Winnipeg to hand out awards to 150 deserving community members

Send this page to someone via email

Want to recognize a fellow Winnipegger who has made a contribution to your neighbourhood or the city as a whole?

As part of the celebrations for Winnipeg’s 150th anniversary, the city is launching a nomination process for a series of medals to be awarded by the mayor and council to deserving residents.

The Winnipeg 150 medals — 150 of them, naturally — will be handed out later this year. Recipients will also receive a certificate from the mayor and will have a tree planted in their honour in a city park.

We’re celebrating Winnipeg 150 by honouring those who are doing great things to make Winnipeg a better place. To learn more and submit a nomination visit: https://t.co/EgOdPQsLdq pic.twitter.com/5ot5slanlY — Mayor Scott Gillingham (@ScottGillingham) May 21, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

“As we celebrate 150 years as a city, we want to recognize the people who have dedicated their time and efforts to making Winnipeg a better place,” Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham said Tuesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I encourage Winnipeggers to nominate friends, neighbours, and colleagues who exemplify the spirit of our vibrant and diverse city and who have had a significant impact on their neighbourhoods and our city as a whole.”

You can nominate a deserving person online by July 15. The only Winnipeggers who are ineligible are those who have received community service of volunteerism awards from the city in the past, or if they work for the city.