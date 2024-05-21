Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release image of man in connection with weekend shooting in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 11:57 am
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend in Waterloo.

On Saturday at around 11 p.m., a fight broke out at a business near King Street and University Avenue.

Police say someone fired a gun during the incident.

There were no physical injuries reported to police.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On Monday, police released an image of a man they are asking the public to help identify in connection with the shooting.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices