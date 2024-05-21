Police release image of man in connection with weekend shooting in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend in Waterloo.

On Saturday at around 11 p.m., a fight broke out at a business near King Street and University Avenue.

Police say someone fired a gun during the incident.

There were no physical injuries reported to police.

On Monday, police released an image of a man they are asking the public to help identify in connection with the shooting.

Updated Post Police are looking to identify the person in the image who may have information for this incident. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 6370. Anonymous tips can be provided to @WaterlooCrime. WA24127113 (917) https://t.co/f9wjoRtSnS pic.twitter.com/JHQZPiJmCL — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 20, 2024

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477