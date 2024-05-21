Police release image of man in connection with weekend shooting in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend in Waterloo.
On Saturday at around 11 p.m., a fight broke out at a business near King Street and University Avenue.
Police say someone fired a gun during the incident.
There were no physical injuries reported to police.
On Monday, police released an image of a man they are asking the public to help identify in connection with the shooting.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477
