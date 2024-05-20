Warm May long weekend brings welcome start to New Brunswick camping season

Send this page to someone via email

The May long weekend at Mactaquac Provincial Park marked a busy start to the provincial camping season. Park manager Kevin McWhirter said over two thirds of the sites were booked.

“May long weekend is always a good weekend, New Brunswickers are biting at the bit. Not just New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, the surrounding areas, Maine, Quebec — they love to come in and get outside after a long winter,” he said.

Margaret Robertson, who came to the park from Fredericton with friends and family, said it was the best May long weekend she’d had in years.

“The weather was perfect the entire weekend, and we even went down to the beach. We had some bouncy castles blown up for the 13 kids in our crew, and it couldn’t have been better,” she said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Donna Malone came from Halifax with her wife Sherry Huybers.

Story continues below advertisement

“We got the best site in the whole place. It’s a beautiful park, never been here before,” Malone said.

Huybers said this year she’s hoping for less rain than last season — and she’s not the only one.

“Last year, August wasn’t the best camping season,” Robertson said. “We don’t have high expectations, just coming with family and friends and making sure the kids have fun.”

Matthew Jelley, the new owner of Jellystone Park in Woodstock, N.B., is preparing for his first season at the campground.

“A happy guest wanting to return, that’s what makes a good season for us,” he said.

Both he and McWhirter said weather plays a big role in how the season goes.

“The weather is certainly one that can have people shorten stays. Really great weather can have people extend stays. Great weather also seems to help with people rebooking for the following year,” Jelley said.

Fay Wright, who spent the weekend camping with her family, offered some advice to people who want to try camping.

“Grab a tent, grab a sleeping bag, lots of food, barbecue and family, and away you go,” she said.