New Brunswick man, 35, dead after ATV crash in Rollingdam, RCMP say

RCMP say a 35-year-old New Brunswick man has died after his ATV crashed in Rollingdam.

Police say it happened on Friday afternoon, when they believe the driver failed to make a turn and struck some rocks.

They believe speed and alcohol may both have been factors.

RCMP say firefighters and paramedics also responded to the crash.

The man from Tower Hill, N.B., died at the scene from his injuries.

Mounties say a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.