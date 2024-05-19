Menu

Canada

New Brunswick man, 35, dead after ATV crash in Rollingdam, RCMP say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2024 9:37 am
A photo of blurred police siren lights at night. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in an ATV crash that left a 35-year-old New Brunswick man dead. Global News
RCMP say a 35-year-old New Brunswick man has died after his ATV crashed in Rollingdam.

Police say it happened on Friday afternoon, when they believe the driver failed to make a turn and struck some rocks.

They believe speed and alcohol may both have been factors.

RCMP say firefighters and paramedics also responded to the crash.

The man from Tower Hill, N.B., died at the scene from his injuries.

Mounties say a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

