‘Isolated incident’: 2 men found dead in Surrey home, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after two men were found dead in a Surrey home Wednesday night.

In a media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Surrey RCMP was called to check on the occupants of a home on 151 Street near 61 Avenue, in the Newton neighbourhood around 9:20 p.m.

1:38 IHIT investigates discovery of body in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood

The Mounties arrived to find the home “insecure” and the two men dead inside, IHIT said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the two men knew each other, and that IHIT wasn’t looking for any other suspects.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators called the deaths an isolated incident, with no risk to the greater public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.