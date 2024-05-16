‘Isolated incident’: 2 men found dead in Surrey home, police say

Police are investigating after two men were found dead in a Surrey home Wednesday night.
In a media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Surrey RCMP was called to check on the occupants of a home on 151 Street near 61 Avenue, in the Newton neighbourhood around 9:20 p.m.
The Mounties arrived to find the home “insecure” and the two men dead inside, IHIT said.
Police say the two men knew each other, and that IHIT wasn’t looking for any other suspects.
Investigators called the deaths an isolated incident, with no risk to the greater public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
