Crime

‘Isolated incident’: 2 men found dead in Surrey home, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 3:21 pm
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
File photo of homicide investigators. Clayton Little / Global News
Police are investigating after two men were found dead in a Surrey home Wednesday night.

In a media release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Surrey RCMP was called to check on the occupants of a home on 151 Street near 61 Avenue, in the Newton neighbourhood around 9:20 p.m.

IHIT investigates discovery of body in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood
The Mounties arrived to find the home “insecure” and the two men dead inside, IHIT said.

Police say the two men knew each other, and that IHIT wasn’t looking for any other suspects.

Investigators called the deaths an isolated incident, with no risk to the greater public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

