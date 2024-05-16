Kelowna Mission MLA Renee Merrifield steps down

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mission MLA Renee Merrifield is stepping down, opening up a historically reliable seat for the BC United Party ahead of this year’s provincial election.

“My goals remain the same coming out of politics as going in,” Merrifield said in the legislature Thursday in an emotional speech.

“(They were) to ensure that everyone has access to safe, affordable housing, to provide robust mental health supports and to innovate in health care. I’ve come to realize that I can best serve my community by returning to the private sector.”

By returning to her work at her development company, Troika, Merrifield said she will continue to “fight for the same principles and advocate for solutions that address these critical issues.”

She said she hopes that by working from a different vantage point, she can make a substantial impact.

Kelowna MLA calls for accountability surrounding sexual assault of young girl by repeat offender

Merrifield also addressed constituents in the speech, saying it has been an honour to represent them and work towards a better future for the community.

She said some of her proudest moments include fighting for the business community for safer streets, better child care, more trade spaces and women and trades funding.

“Thank you for letting me fight on your behalf, but for as much as we’ve accomplished in Kelowna, there’s so much more to do,” she said.

🧵: As I take a moment to reflect on my journey and the road ahead, my heart is filled with gratitude for the immense trust and support bestowed upon me by the incredible people of Kelowna-Mission. 1/7#bcpoli #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/kiy5kIb10T — Renee Merrifield (@ReneeMerrifiel3) May 16, 2024

“As I step away from this role, I do feel like I’m leaving things unfinished, with so much more fighting to go. So this is my call to my colleagues in BC United: We have to get housing under control and the dream of home ownership restored. We have to revolutionize health care so that people stop dying on wait-lists.”

She also said she wants to see progress on addiction treatments, the cost of living, child care and debt.

“We need to get rid of the divisive politics that seek to cancel and instead bring ideas together and listen. So believe me, just like I told the minister of health when he fired me from the Interior Health Authority Board, (I’m) going to come back like a rash,” she said.

Okanagan MLA is under fire for her recent social media activity

“You won’t know when or you won’t know how, and it’ll be itchy and maybe a little burnt, but I will be back because you won’t be able to get rid of me easily.”

After the meeting, BC United Party Leader Kevin Falcon said Merrifield is headed back to Troika because inflationary pressures have caused issues.

Merrifield was first elected as MLA for Kelowna-Mission in 2020. She currently serves as the shadow minister for environment and climate change, technology and innovation. Merrifield has previously served as the official Opposition critic for health.

It will be a fresh slate of Central Okanagan MLAs by the next election, with Merrifield, Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart all announcing their departure from politics.