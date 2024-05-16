Menu

Crime

Kelowna woman ordered to pay $1M in restitution for defrauding employer

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 5:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna company alleges missing funds went to family members of fired employee'
Kelowna company alleges missing funds went to family members of fired employee
An update on a story Global News first reported in January about a lawsuit involving Access Resources. That's a Kelowna agency that provides services for disabled youth and adults. The privately owned company alleges that its former bookkeeper stole more than $1 million from the company. As Kelly Hayes reports, there is now more information about where that money allegedly went – Mar 12, 2019
A Kelowna, B.C., woman was sent to prison this week and ordered to pay $1 million for defrauding her employer.

Carey Earl, 62, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison and must pay a restitution order of $1 million to her former employer, Access Human Resources, for a charge of fraud over $5,000, the BC Prosecution Service said in an email.

She was convicted of that charge last fall by a jury.

Click to play video: 'Break and enters down, fraud cases spike in Kelowna'
Break and enters down, fraud cases spike in Kelowna
Before criminal charges emerged, Access Human Resources filed a civil suit against Earl, who had worked for them for more than a decade.

Story continues below advertisement

Those court documents indicated that Access Resources believed that Earl took more than $2 million from the organization before she was fired in 2018. The business claimed she used more than $1.1 million to pay her credit cards and that the rest of the money can’t be accounted for.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Earl claimed it was a much lesser amount.

 

