Kelowna woman ordered to pay $1M in restitution for defrauding employer

A Kelowna, B.C., woman was sent to prison this week and ordered to pay $1 million for defrauding her employer.
Carey Earl, 62, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison and must pay a restitution order of $1 million to her former employer, Access Human Resources, for a charge of fraud over $5,000, the BC Prosecution Service said in an email.
She was convicted of that charge last fall by a jury.
Before criminal charges emerged, Access Human Resources filed a civil suit against Earl, who had worked for them for more than a decade.
Those court documents indicated that Access Resources believed that Earl took more than $2 million from the organization before she was fired in 2018. The business claimed she used more than $1.1 million to pay her credit cards and that the rest of the money can’t be accounted for.
Earl claimed it was a much lesser amount.
