OPP releases more details on suspect in Fergus sex assault case

Wellington County OPP is sharing more information about a man sought in a sexual assault investigation in Fergus.

They are investigating an incident at a business on St. David Street where a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man on the evening of April 30.

Investigators say the suspect, described as between 50 and 60 years old with a heavy set, may have been driving a dark sedan similar to a Volkswagen Jetta or Passat. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, dark sunglasses, dark hoody, blue spandex shorts, and white sneakers.

OPP are looking for a man in connection to a sexual assault investigation in Fergus.

They are also looking into two other incidents that occurred on July 27, 2023.

A man between 40 and 50 years of age wearing red spandex shorts approached a woman at a business on Wellington Road 18 in West Garafraxa. They say he tried to engage in a conversation with the woman mentioning he had lost weight and wanted to show off his physique. He also mentioned owning blue and black pairs of spandex shorts.

Investigators say he had a similar conversation with another woman at a different business that same day. The suspect in those incidents wore a ball cap, dark windbreaker, and was seen driving a grey Volkswagen sedan, possibly a Passat or Jetta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.